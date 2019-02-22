Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A computer outage grounded flights across the country and at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport early Friday morning, creating delays for passengers.
The problem has been fixed and flights have been taking off from BWI as of 6 a.m.
But, some Southwest customers at BWI tell us they are delayed.
Delays range from 20 minutes to 1 hour.
If you are flying Southwest Friday, make sure to check your flight status before heading to the airport.
