



A computer outage grounded flights across the country and at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport early Friday morning, creating delays for passengers.

The problem has been fixed and flights have been taking off from BWI as of 6 a.m.

Hi there, Michael. We're truly sorry for the delays this morning. Our Network Operations Control Team is aware of the issue and are working diligently to get you on your way as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this. -Rocky — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 22, 2019

But, some Southwest customers at BWI tell us they are delayed.

Delays range from 20 minutes to 1 hour.

If you are flying Southwest Friday, make sure to check your flight status before heading to the airport.

A mix of @SouthwestAir flights departing & arriving at @BWI_Airport are rescheduled or on time following a network problem that they say has since been resolved. @wjz #WJZ pic.twitter.com/EKbGmdxjgi — Tracey Leong (@TraceyWJZ) February 22, 2019

Some @SouthwestAir passengers at @BWI_Airport tell #WJZ their flights were delayed, but they’re unsure if it’s linked to the nationwide computer glitch Southwest experienced this morning. @wjz pic.twitter.com/tHv7VRXRBO — Tracey Leong (@TraceyWJZ) February 22, 2019

