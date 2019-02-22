BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here it is, the weekend is finally here! Here is the scoop: Cloudy and wet for your Saturday, as rain moves in during the afternoon and continues overnight.

We may see anywhere from half an inch to over an inch of rain.

Some lingering showers early Sunday will give way to a breezy and warmer afternoon with a high in the low 60’s!

Winds will continue to be strong through Monday, and high wind watches will be in effect for areas from Frederick County west through Monday morning.

Cooler air will be in place all next week, but no polar vortex!

Have a nice weekend! Bob Turk