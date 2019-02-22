Hi Everyone!

T.G.I.F.!!

Just amazing. Let me tell you what is just amazing. Two days ago we were in the crud. By yesterday afternoon there was not one flake of snow, or pebble of sleet on any paved surface around my home. I walk out this morning and any snow left on the deck was gone. And driving in roads were, for the most part, totally dry. And that is the way it starts to work with snow in late Winter. Late Winter? Yeah.

We were so busy on Tuesday, and yesterday with that snow event that we overlooked the date, and that now we are one month away from the first day of Spring. I mean it was discussed but that fact really stuck today. And when I walked out to 47° this morning and realized the coat I had on was WAY to heavy…I think that, combined with the visual, is when it set it. “It” being the checkered flag in the air, though not waving, on the end of Winter.

This weekend just rain on Saturday, no snow. And as has been reported Sunday will be quite warm, now the forecast high in the low mid 60’s. And as we enter this weekend and look to the end of the “7 day forecast” that has no hit of big cold, or snow, my first two words today continue to ring true. JUST AMAZING!

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!