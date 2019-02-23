



The Alexander Brown Restaurant

Want to find out about the freshest new spots in Baltimore? From a bakery to a fine dining restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to arrive recently.

Stroll past 135 E. Baltimore St. downtown and you’ll find The Alexander Brown Restaurant.

The new fine dining restaurant in the historic Alexander Brown & Sons building at Baltimore and Calvert Streets stays true to its classic American roots. Its steakhouse-like menu lists appetizers like oysters, venison carpaccio and a root vegetable salad. Entrees include a rack of lamb, wagyu beef and a cioppino.

Yelper Michelle H. wrote, “The food was delicious, plated nicely and fairly priced. We had the lemon ricotta pancakes and the chicken and waffle dishes for brunch and loved both. The house pastries were perfectly buttery, crispy and moist.”

Fadensonnen

Fadensonnen is a beer garden and wine bar that recently opened its doors at 3 W. 23rd St. in Old Goucher.

Named by owner Lane Harlan (who also runs W.C. Harlan and Clavel) for a book of German poems, Fadensonnen consists of a dimly lit upstairs wine bar and a downstairs tap room and beer garden. The wine list features natural sparkling wines, as well as whites, reds and skin-contact (or “orange”) wines from around the world.

Baked In Baltimore

Finally, new to 6848 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville is Baked In Baltimore.

It’s the first retail outlet for the baked goods wholesaler DC Sweet Potato Cake. It specializes in cakes and cupcakes made with sweet potatoes. You’ll find them in flavors like lemon raspberry, red velvet and cookies n’ cream. There are also cheesecakes, pies, brownies, danishes, cookies and more.

Yelper Jada C. said, “I’ve been to this establishment at least five times now and I have never been disappointed! I can walk in and blindly just pick something out of the showcase and I’ll be satisfied!”