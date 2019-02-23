Filed Under:American Craft Show, Baltimore, Baltimore Convention Center, Local TV, Syndicated, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A variety of arts, crafts and other homemade items will be on display at the Baltimore Convention Center.

This year’s American Craft Show celebrates all things handmade and features the work of 650 artists from across the country.

Some of the items on display include handblown glass, handmade furniture, jewelry and more.

The American Craft Show runs through Monday. Tickets are available online for $14, or at the door for $16.

This is the American Craft Show’s 45th year.

