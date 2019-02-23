  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — National Drink Wine Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grab a glass at the best wine bars in Baltimore

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top wine bars in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

PHOTO: JACKSON F./YELP

Topping the list is The Capital Grille. Located at 500 E. Pratt St. in the Inner Harbor, the steakhouse and wine bar, which offers surf and turk, cocktails and more, is the highest rated wine bar in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 469 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Corner Bistro and Wine Bar

PHOTO: RAM D./YELP

Next up is Ridgely Delight’s The Corner Bistro and Wine Bar, situated at 213 Penn St. With 4.5 stars out of 171 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and New American kitchen has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Local Oyster

PHOTO: A. C./YELP

Mount Vernon’s The Local Oyster, located at 520 Park Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine, beer and oyster bar 4.5 stars out of 131 reviews.

4. Cinghiale

PHOTO: ISAIAH W./YELP

Cinghiale, a wine bar and Italian osteria in the Inner Harbor, is another go-to, with four stars out of 408 Yelp reviews. Head over to 822 Lancaster St. to see for yourself.

5. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

PHOTO: PHILIP R./YELP

Finally, there’s Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, an Inner Harbor favorite with four stars out of 295 reviews. Stop by 720 Aliceanna St. to hit up the steakhouse and wine bar next time you’re in the mood.

