BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police and Fire units were called to the Inner Harbor overnight for a report of a person falling into the water.

Around 10:30a.m. today divers located and removed a body from the waters near the Maryland Science Center.   It is not clear how the person fell into the water and crew are still on scene investigating the incident.

The identity of the person including age and gender has not yet been released.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

