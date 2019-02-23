



Early morning fire in the 1400blk of McHenry St. FFs battled a fully involved 3-story vacant. @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/xzURy174qv — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) February 23, 2019

Officials are investigating a fire that happened early Saturday morning in Baltimore.

Around 4:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1400 block of McHenry Street for a reported fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming out of a three-story vacant building.

As crews were battling the flames, a firefighter fell through the second floor of the building. He was not injured during the incident.

2nd Alarm: Shortly after 4:30am FFs responded to 1400blk McHenry St. for a reported fire. The vacant was fully involved & 1 FF fell thru the 2nd floor w/o being injured. Cause is under investigation @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/IhrJA1g7h1 — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) February 23, 2019

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook