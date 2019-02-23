Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials are investigating a fire that happened early Saturday morning in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials are investigating a fire that happened early Saturday morning in Baltimore.
Around 4:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1400 block of McHenry Street for a reported fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming out of a three-story vacant building.
As crews were battling the flames, a firefighter fell through the second floor of the building. He was not injured during the incident.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook