BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials are investigating a fire that happened early Saturday morning in Baltimore.

Around 4:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1400 block of McHenry Street for a reported fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming out of a three-story vacant building.

As crews were battling the flames, a firefighter fell through the second floor of the building. He was not injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

