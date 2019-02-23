



Fourteen people were shot in 24 hours in Baltimore Thursday, and another deadly shooting occurred overnight Friday.

Police said a double shooting left one man dead and a woman wounded Friday night.

Officers on patrol heard gunshots that led them to a double shooting in the 1500 block of Cliftview Ave.

One man was severely wounded. He later died at the hospital. The second victim, a woman, is expected to survive.

Acting Police Commissioner, Michael Harrison, spoke about the violence at an outreach meeting on community policing last night.

“Let’s remember the people who commit the murders, that’s their decision,” Harrison said. “So the plan is to try to change their minds about those decisions. The police department can’t be inside their heads on making those decisions.”

There have been more than a dozen shootings in Baltimore in a two-day period.

Harrison said this is a culture of violence that needs to be addressed.

“The decision to pull the trigger is not made at the point when you pull the trigger,” he said. “The decision to pull the trigger is made when you pick up that gun and stick it in your pants and walk out that door. That decision was made long before they killed somebody. So there’s this whole culture of violence we have to really cure.”

12 people in total were shot on Thursday, Feb. 21.

Five people were shot in a single incident alone Thursday.

Harrison said that city residents are also part of the solution.

“We need the citizens to tell us exactly what’s happening,” he said.

There were 342 homicides in Baltimore last year.

