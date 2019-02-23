



There are new measures in place at The Avenue at White Marsh that will now impact parents, teenagers and children.

The Avenue at White Marsh recently put into effect a youth escort policy.

The policy states that: “At all times, children 12 and under must be accompanied by and remain under the direct supervision of a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older while visiting the shopping center.”

After 9 p.m., a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older must accompany visitors under the age of 17.

Any teen caught violating The Avenue at White Marsh’s new policy will face a three-month ban from the premises.

The new policy went into effect Friday.

Property owners have received repeated complaints about teenagers causing problems at both locations.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook