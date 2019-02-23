



One man was hospitalized Saturday night following a shooting in northeast Baltimore.

Police said they were called to the 4800 block of Bowleys Lane around 3:56 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his leg.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

