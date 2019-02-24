



A High Wind Warning has been issued for northern Baltimore counties from 3p.m. until 1p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Winds will be out of the west at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon and evening.

There are concerns these high winds could blow down trees, especially given the recent heavy rains and the ground saturation.

Power outages are expected and travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.

