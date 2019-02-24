



Over 3,000 BGE customers had their power knocked out from high winds Sunday night.

As of 8:48 p.m. 3,270 customers were affected across the state, with Baltimore County taking the bulk of the outages with 1,899 without power.

Montgomery, Prince George’s, Calvert, and Howard Counties remained relatively untouched with 5 or fewer customers reported to have power outages.

High Wind Warning Issued For Northern Baltimore Counties

A High Wind Warning was issued for northern Baltimore County Sunday morning with winds projected to be 25-35 mph, and 60 mph gusts later in the afternoon.

Downed trees and travel problems were expected to take place until Monday afternoon when the High Wind Warning was over.

