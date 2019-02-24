  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    02:35 AMBeautiful Homes & Great Estates
    03:05 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, House Fire, Local TV, Talkers


SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A Montgomery County woman was left seriously hurt after a kitchen fire Saturday night in Silver Spring.

Fire and Rescue said they arrived at Holman Ave. 6:30 p.m. where they saw flames and smoke pouring out of the single-story home.

After getting the flames under control, crews were able to rescue the woman from inside.

The woman’s daughter was also in the home but managed to get herself out.

Investigators said that the home had no working smoke alarms and believe that the fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damages.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s