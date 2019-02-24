



A Montgomery County woman was left seriously hurt after a kitchen fire Saturday night in Silver Spring.

Fire and Rescue said they arrived at Holman Ave. 6:30 p.m. where they saw flames and smoke pouring out of the single-story home.

After getting the flames under control, crews were able to rescue the woman from inside.

The woman’s daughter was also in the home but managed to get herself out.

Investigators said that the home had no working smoke alarms and believe that the fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damages.

