



A man was left dead after a shooting in southwest Baltimore Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Woodington Rd. at 6:36 p.m.for a reported shooting.

There, they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call detectives (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook