BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A teen was left hospitalized after a Sunday night shooting in northeast Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 5900 block of Radecke Ave. at 9:23 p.m. for a reported shooting.

There, they found a 17-year-old teen with gunshot wounds to his body.

The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

