



After finalists repeated speeches from significant figures in the black community, the winner was chosen Sunday for the “WJZ Black History Oratory Competiton.”

It’s been a long-standing tradition for WJZ, and for 26 years students from across the region have participated in the “Black History Oratory Competition.”

This year, more than 200 entries were narrowed down to 20.

Some memorized speeches from Michelle Obama, while others embodied the grit of Superbowl champ and hometown favorite, Ray Lewis, and some articulated the work of artist, Romare Bearden.

But at the end of it all, Marissa Hayes, a ninth-grader from River High, took the top prize.

“I sometimes give up on things without fully trying them and Michelle was just saying that you shouldn’t just give up because there are a lot of challenges that are ahead of you,” said Hayes. “But how do you know hat you can overcome them unless you overcome them?”

The event is part of WJZ’s continued “Community Connection” and our morning anchor, Nicole Baker emceed the event at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

It was an opportunity during Black History Month for the high school contestants to memorize famous words from African Americans who have made an impact on history.

The top three winners received a cash prize from WJZ, along with a scholarship gift card from Toyota Financial Services.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook