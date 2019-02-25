WJZ WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect
Filed Under:Anne arundel fire, Blakes Bar Harbor Marina, boat fire, Pasadena


PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A 35-foot boat caught fire in a Pasadena marina.

Residents living near the Blakes Bar Harbor Marina reported the fire to Anne Arundel County Fire around 3:51 a.m. Sunday.

Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Fire

Firefighters arrived and found the boat, which was tied to pier, fully engulfed in flames.

It took two hours to completely extinguish the fire.

The scene was turned over to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

No injuries were reported.

