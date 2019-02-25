



A 35-foot boat caught fire in a Pasadena marina.

Residents living near the Blakes Bar Harbor Marina reported the fire to Anne Arundel County Fire around 3:51 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived and found the boat, which was tied to pier, fully engulfed in flames.

It took two hours to completely extinguish the fire.

The scene was turned over to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

No injuries were reported.

