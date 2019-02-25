Comments
BALTIMORE(WJZ) — A 50-year-old University of Maryland Medical System employee was stabbed Monday morning.
BALTIMORE(WJZ) — A 50-year-old University of Maryland Medical System employee was stabbed Monday morning.
According to Baltimore Police, the suspect stabbed the man in the 400 block of West Lombard Street around 11:11 a.m. then left.
At this time, the motive is unclear.
This story is developing, Stay with WJZ for the latest.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook