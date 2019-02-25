WJZ WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect
BALTIMORE(WJZ) — A 50-year-old University of Maryland Medical System employee was stabbed Monday morning.

According to Baltimore Police, the suspect stabbed the man in the 400 block of West Lombard Street around 11:11 a.m. then left.

At this time, the motive is unclear.

