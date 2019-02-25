WJZ WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Local TV, Maryland, Missing, Owings Mills


OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for help looking for a critically missing Baltimore County woman.

Pauline Aliu was last seen at home around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Police said her husband left for work following an argument and discovered she was gone after he returned.

Pauline has no cell phone or vehicle, and a note left may indicate that Pauline is in an emotional crisis, police said.

She is around 5’2″, 150 lbs with straight, shoulder length black hair. It is unknown what she would be wearing.

Anyone who sees Pauline or has any information is asked to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020 or dial 911.

