



The school district serving Maryland’s capital region says officials have found unacceptable levels of lead in 5 percent of all outlets that have undergone testing since March 2018.

The Capital reports that number represents 672 outlets with unacceptable levels of lead in Anne Arundel County.

Consumable outlets with high levels represent less than 1 percent of the district’s 13,322 outlets at 116 school sites.

A spokeswoman for the school system, Maneka Monk, says nine schools have yet to post results.

The school district has until July 1 to complete testing.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends shutting off water at any faucet where lead levels exceed 20 parts per billion.

School officials say they’ve done so at the affected outlets, which will be replaced and remain inoperable until they’re retested.

