



Two brothers are facing drug charges after police said they recovered more than $25,000 worth of drugs at their Odenton home.

Officers pulled over Joseph and Julian Morris on Friday. Police said they smelled marijuana so they searched the vehicle, and found pot, crack cocaine and Xanax.

Police executed a search warrant at the brothers’ home and found even more drugs, including cutting agents and packing materials.

