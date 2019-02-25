WJZ WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Crack Cocaine, Drugs, Local TV, Maryland, Odenton, pot


Odenton, Md. (WJZ) — Two brothers are facing drug charges after police said they recovered more than $25,000 worth of drugs at their Odenton home.

Officers pulled over Joseph and Julian Morris on Friday. Police said they smelled marijuana so they searched the vehicle, and found pot, crack cocaine and Xanax.

Police executed a search warrant at the brothers’ home and found even more drugs, including cutting agents and packing materials.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s