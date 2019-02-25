WJZ WEATHERHigh Wind Warning
Annapolis police chief fired


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The police chief in Maryland’s capital has been fired after less than two years on the job.

News outlets report Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said he was firing Chief Scott Baker on Friday, citing poor relationships with residents in high-crime areas. Baker will leave March 20, after a little more than 18 months at the helm.

Courtesy: Annapolis.gov

Buckley told The Capital the department’s progress on paper hasn’t yielded positive community feedback. He also cited incidents involving potential police misconduct and Baker’s defense of a potentially illegal department practice seeking personal information of public housing residents.

City Manager Teresa Sutherland informed Baker of his firing Wednesday, although some city council members and the police union didn’t find out until Friday. Baker subsequently went on vacation and didn’t immediately respond to outlets’ requests for comment.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

