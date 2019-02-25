WJZ WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fire Department is mourning the loss of a fellow firefighter.

Andrew J. Douglas, who was an active member died suddenly due to a medical emergency. The 33-year-old was off-duty at the time.

Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

A tribute to Douglas was posted online. It shows hospital staff and fire responders lining the hallway at the local hospital where he died.

He joined the department eight years ago.

Fire station flags will be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on the day of Douglas’ funeral.

