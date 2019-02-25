



A 25-year-old Baltimore city police officer has died after an apparent overdose inside a motel room.

Baltimore County Police are investigating after the officer’s girlfriend called county police Thursday night. She said her boyfriend was unconscious.

The 24-year-old woman told police they were using drugs throughout the day at a motel in the 4400 block of Washington Boulevard in Halethorpe.

Her boyfriend used the last of the drugs around 11 p.m.. She then noticed he was struggling to breathe.

She told police she contacted a friend to get Narcan. Once she got the Narcan, she wasn’t able to administer it.

She called police around 3:10 a.m. Friday.

When medics arrived they were unable to resuscitate the man.

According to the police report, the officer was under the influence of both alcohol and drugs.

Heroin and opioids were found on the scene.

