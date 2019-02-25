



Detectives are investigating a burglary from January 26 in East Baltimore.

During the burglary, at least one suspect forced their way inside of a building in the 1500 block of E. North Avenue.

Once inside, the suspect took a television and then left the location, police said.

Investigators need your help to identify the individual seen in this photograph. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433.

