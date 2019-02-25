



The Baltimore Ravens will host their sixth-annual Touchdown for Teachers program, presented by M&T Bank, which recognizes local teachers for outstanding service to their schools and communities.

Three finalists will be picked based on their involvement in their school and community, their degree of positive impact and a commitment to education.

Those selected will be honored during the Ravens Draft Fest in April.

The grand prize winner, selected from the group of finalists, will receive the following:

$4,000 in grant funds, payable to his/her school or district

A classroom visit by a Ravens’ coach or player, accompanied by mascot Poe

The two other finalists will each receive $1,000 in grant funds, payable to their school or district. Every nominated educator will receive a certificate of recognition from the Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank.

“Touchdown for Teachers recognizes exceptional area teachers who do the vitally important work of educating our children with little fanfare,” said Augie Chiasera, President of M&T Bank’s Greater Baltimore and Chesapeake markets. “Teachers motivate and inspire students every day, and we are proud to recognize their contributions.”

Educators must be nominated through an application form, which can be completed here. Applications must be submitted no later than April 5.

The three finalists and then later grand prize winner will be selected from a panel of community members and school officials, with the assistance of Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank staff.

