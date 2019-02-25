WJZ WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old woman was identified after her body was found in the Inner Harbor Saturday morning.

Police identified the woman as Alexandra Carroll.

Carroll’s body was found around 10:30 a.m. in the water near the Maryland Science Center.

It is not clear how she ended up in the water.

Baltimore police continue to investigate her death.

No trauma was found on her body.

The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

