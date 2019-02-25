



Three people are displaced and a dog is dead after a fire in Harford County Monday morning.

Fire crews arrived at around 10 a.m. to the 400 block of Crisfield Drive, where a fire was reported in the attached garage.

Firefighters found and attempted to resuscitate a family dog; however, the pet died from smoke inhalation.

The fire was placed under control at 10:38 a.m. in the two-story house, with an estimated loss of $75,000 including contents inside the house.

Firefighters determined the cause of the fire was an accidental electrical failure.

