BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A high wind warning is in effect for Baltimore and the surrounding counties Monday.
Strong winds will continue through this afternoon bringing wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour.
Thousands Without Power Across Maryland Due To High Winds
Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. BGE is working to get 5,800 customers back online.
So far over 16,000 customers power has been restored.
A couple Harford County schools will be closed Monday due to power outages at the schools.
