



A high wind warning is in effect for Baltimore and the surrounding counties Monday.

Strong winds will continue through this afternoon bringing wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour.

Thousands Without Power Across Maryland Due To High Winds

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. BGE is working to get 5,800 customers back online.

So far over 16,000 customers power has been restored.

#mdwx A high wind waring WILL go into effect at 7 A.M., it will be a very gusty day! pic.twitter.com/xHXEKe9x9y — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 25, 2019

A couple Harford County schools will be closed Monday due to power outages at the schools.

Due to power outages, Riverside Elementary School and Churchville Elementary School will be CLOSED today, Monday, February 25, 2019 to students and staff. Custodians are to report on time. HCPS Facilities and BGE are working to restore the power. — HCPS (@HCPSchools) February 25, 2019

