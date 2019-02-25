WJZ WEATHERHigh Wind Warning
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Over 7,000 BGE customers had their power knocked out from high winds Monday morning.

As of 9 a.m.. 7,454 customers were affected across the state, with Baltimore City taking the bulk of outages with over 3,000.

The total number of outages neared 4,000 earlier Sunday.

Maryland Weather: High Wind Warning In Effect

Downed trees and travel problems are expected to take place until Monday afternoon when the High Wind Warning is over.

To find outages in your area, click here.

