



Over 7,000 BGE customers had their power knocked out from high winds Monday morning.

As of 9 a.m.. 7,454 customers were affected across the state, with Baltimore City taking the bulk of outages with over 3,000.

Almost 7500 BGE customers without power because of wind gusts. The worst of the wind is supposed to be this morning. @wjz pic.twitter.com/rmEkQR9ldz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 25, 2019

The total number of outages neared 4,000 earlier Sunday.

Maryland Weather: High Wind Warning In Effect

Downed trees and travel problems are expected to take place until Monday afternoon when the High Wind Warning is over.

When adverse weather affects our service area, BGE is prepared. If you experience a power outage or need to report a downed wire, please call 877.778.2222. BGE asks all customers, including those with smart meters, to report their outage. (1) pic.twitter.com/w0kUGRL5Ux — BGE (@MyBGE) February 25, 2019

