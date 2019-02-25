



After weeks of extreme weather (think polar vortex, snow, bomb cyclone, crazy wind), most of us in Maryland are daydreaming of summer and heading to Ocean City’s beach.

If you need to escape the freezing weather, you can now close your eyes and listen to the waves crashing onto Ocean City’s beach — thanks to Amazon Alexa.

It’s the next best thing to being at the beach!

Here’s how you can relax to the sound of the waves:

Open the Alexa app or go to Amazon.com. Tap or select “Skills” and search for Ocean City, Maryland. Select “Enable”. Accept “Terms and Conditions”. Say “Alexa, play Ocean City sounds.” Enjoy being transported to the beach.

We’ll be over here, taking a quick break from all the breaking news, and finding our inner peace.

Go to OCMD Tourism, for more info.

