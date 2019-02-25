



A man was beaten and robbed by a group of teenagers in Annapolis Sunday night.

According to the police, the was walking in the 1700 block of Forest Drive around 11:45 p.m. when he was approached by five or six teen boys; some wearing face masks.

One of the teens pulled a gun, pointed it at the man and demanded his wallet and cell phone.

Then the group punched and kicked the victim, making him fall to the ground.

The man’s coat, belt, wallet and cell phone were stolen. He later recovered his wallet.

His face was swollen and he had bruises. He also had a laceration to his face and pain in his arm.

Police canvassed the area and located a group of teens.

Seventeen-year-old Ronrico Coates of Annapolis was identified as a suspect.

Coates was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, handgun on person and theft.

He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

