



Maryland designer Christian Siriano’s tuxedo gown turned heads Sunday at the Oscars as Billy Porter walked the red carpet.

“What an honor it was to create this moment,” Siriano tweeted Sunday.

Anddddd flip!! @theebillyporter at the #oscars in Siriano and what an honor it was to create this moment! @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/cSZR9D5NA3 — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) February 24, 2019

The tuxedo gown was the fashion talk of the night.

Often a fashion adventurer, the stage performer, singer and actor stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. There was a bow tie, ruffle-cuff white shirt and classic tuxedo jacket on top paired with a strapless full-skirted gown in inky black.

Nobody was more excited than Siriano himself. He tweeted the look as soon as Porter hit the carpet.

Siriano said on E! that Porter’s dress was pulled together in a week, using the “Pose” actor’s assistant as a fit model.

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Billy Porter attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“When you come to the Oscars, you must dress up,” Porter tweeted. He thanked Siriano for creating the custom couture masterpiece.

When you come to the Oscars, you must dress up. Thanks @CSiriano for creating this custom couture masterpiece. @OscarHeymanBros you have outdone yourselves with your iconic jewels. Style by @sammyratelle Grooming by Anna Bernabe. @TheAcademy #AcademyAwards2019 #oscars #oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/IpTG2OK20x — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) February 24, 2019

“Billy looked great,” said Channing Hargrove, a fashion news writer for the millennial-focused site Refinery29.com.

“I loved all of the black men who were not afraid to shy away from texture,” Hargrove added.

Siriano rose to fame after he competed on “Project Runway.”

Some reporting from the Associated Press was used in this article.