



A storm called a “bomb cyclone” is causing these strong winds in Maryland and rare storms across the country due to its rapid intensity.

Around Maryland, the constant whoosh of wind can be heard. That wind has taken down trees, power lines and light poles causing damage and outages around the state.

Thousands Without Power Across Maryland Due To High Winds

In one Northwest Baltimore neighborhood filled with mature trees, one tree came down, damaging a vehicle parked below.

Davis Lee came to check out the damage to a relative’s car that got smashed when a limb fell through the back window.

“Everything was alright until I seen the back, when the tree hit that back and busted the windows out,” Lee said, “cause I know how much them windows cost.”

It was one of several cars damaged here. The storm also cut power to thousands of people across Maryland and activated wind warnings on highways and bridges.

It was almost one year ago, when another wind storm hit Maryland and killed a 76-year-old woman in Baltimore County when she went outside to check her mail and was hit by a branch.

The latest winds causing problems in Maryland are part of a storm called a bomb cyclone, because of its rapid intensity.

The bomb cyclone caused tornadoes in the South, snow in the Midwest and those strong winds toppled a tractor trailer in Illinois and blew the scaffolding off a building in Syracuse, New York. The storm also caused rare snowfall in Las Vegas.

