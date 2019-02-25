



A high wind warning was cancelled for most of the state, but remains in effect on the Eastern Shore.

A wind advisory remains in effect for the remainder of the state.

#mdwx Just in…High wind Warning dropped for the Western Shore, replaced by a Wind Advisory through 6. pic.twitter.com/ATMRmuiMej — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 25, 2019

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. BGE is working to get more than 12,000 customers back online.

Thousands Without Power Across Maryland Due To High Winds

Strong winds will continue through this afternoon bringing wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour.

#mdwx CHECK THIS OUT! Peak gusts reported to us over the past couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/HZuF5kBhy5 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 25, 2019

A couple Harford County schools will be closed Monday due to power outages at the schools.

Due to power outages, Riverside Elementary School and Churchville Elementary School will be CLOSED today, Monday, February 25, 2019 to students and staff. Custodians are to report on time. HCPS Facilities and BGE are working to restore the power. — HCPS (@HCPSchools) February 25, 2019

BWI is also seeing some delays due to the wind.

High winds are causing delays at Northeast airports. BWI Marshall is using a single runway but we have no delays. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) February 25, 2019

Travel advisories are in effect on the Bay Bridge.

BRIDGE💨STATUS: Limited restrictions remain at US 40 Hatem, I-95 Tydings, Bay & I-695 Key bridges (no house or empty box trailers). Warnings at US 301 Nice/Middleton Bridge. Policy detailed here https://t.co/UuSaI93qps #mdtraffic #baltraffic pic.twitter.com/5bKfJXeEnN — MDTA (@TheMDTA) February 25, 2019

