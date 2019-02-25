Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A high wind warning was cancelled for most of the state, but remains in effect on the Eastern Shore.
A wind advisory remains in effect for the remainder of the state.
Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. BGE is working to get more than 12,000 customers back online.
Thousands Without Power Across Maryland Due To High Winds
Strong winds will continue through this afternoon bringing wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour.
A couple Harford County schools will be closed Monday due to power outages at the schools.
BWI is also seeing some delays due to the wind.
Travel advisories are in effect on the Bay Bridge.
