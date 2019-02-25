



A beloved tradition, “Gym Meet” will have classes at Notre Dame Preparatory School compete to take home a coveted cup of school spirit and glory Friday.

Every March, the four upper level classes compete in song, dance, march and aerobics in addition to a class poster design with the winning team taking home the silver cup.

“It gives a chance for our students to come together, build friendships, celebrate school spirit…Gym Meet is a reflection of the values of NDP, of sisterhood, leadership and teamwork,” said Notre Dame Prep Headmistress Patricia McCarron.

NDP recently discovered the Royal Masonic School for Girls in England has a similar tradition called the School Drill. NDP students spoke via Skype to their students Monday morning.

“I think we realized how much alike we are, often times there’s such an emphasis on how different people are today, we found a lot of similarities. It’s a really neat and wonderful connection,” said Mary Bartel, Gym Meet faculty moderator.

All aspects of Gym Meet are student-directed and student-produced, from original dances to song lyrics and march formation.

“I can’t even put it into words, it’s so fun to do, I’ve met so many girls in my class that I don’t play sports with or I’m not in classes together and I have those relationships and friendships because of Gym Meet,” said Katie Rogers, Gym Meet manager.

The main event is Friday and Saturday at Notre Dame Preparatory School in Towson. More than 600 students are expected to participate.

