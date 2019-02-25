



A special needs school in Owings Mills was evacuated Monday afternoon after a carbon monoxide leak was reported.

According to Baltimore County Fire officials, the CO leak is in the 11500 block of Cronridge Drive. The school evacuated is the Shafer Center.

#BCoFD crews on scene of CO leak in the 11500 blk of Cronridge Dr in #OwingsMills. PIO enroute with 30 min ETA. More information once available. ^TR — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) February 25, 2019

The building was evacuated around 11:17 a.m. About 30 children and staff were evacuated.

No injuries reported.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook