OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A special needs school in Owings Mills was evacuated Monday afternoon after a carbon monoxide leak was reported.

According to Baltimore County Fire officials, the CO leak is in the 11500 block of Cronridge Drive. The school evacuated is the Shafer Center.

The building was evacuated around 11:17 a.m. About 30 children and staff were evacuated.

No injuries reported.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest. 

