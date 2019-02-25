



Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive this weekend in his cell at a state prison in Allegany County.

The inmate is identified as Dominic Anderson, 27. He was an inmate at the North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Md.

Police said during the evening of February 23, a correctional officer was conducting cell checks and found Anderson lying on the floor of his cell, where he was housed with another inmate.

Correctional officers and medical staff immediately provided emergency care, and county emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the inmate dead.

State police investigators are currently investigating. The autopsy results are pending at this time.

This story is developing.

