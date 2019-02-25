



Students and staff at Liberty Elementary School in Baltimore County are remembering a 9-year-old student who died in a crash in Woodlawn Friday night.

Khalil Wyche was killed along with his mother, 29-year-old Tanja Tanesha Shields, in a single-vehicle crash on Gwynn Oak Avenue. Khalil’s 5-year-old sister survived the crash and is being treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Mother, 9-Year-Old Son Killed, 5-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Crash

Principal Joseph Manko sent an email to the school community Saturday notifying them of Khalil’s death.

The fourth grade honors student was remembered for being an active member of the student body. He was a peer mediator and mindfulness ambassador.

“Khalil always asked great questions, worked hard in his class to get top grades, and was beloved by …his teachers and classmates,’ wrote Manko. “Beyond being a scholar, Khalil always practiced kindness, helping to spread peace and joy throughout the school community.”

He was just a cool kid, Manko added.

“We will always remember that kind smile, his trademark glasses, and his positive and joyful disposition,” said Manko.

Khalil’s sister attends Liberty as well as a pre-kindergartner. She’s in stable condition at Hopkins.

“We are hopeful that she returns to full health,” Manko wrote.

“Please think about and pray for Khalil, Kharyn and their entire family as we all grapple with the passing of one of our finest students,” Manko added.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook