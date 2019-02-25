



Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were injured after a crash in Lake Shore early Monday morning.

The crash occurred in the Mountain Road and Bodkin Avenue at 5:20 a.m.

Anne Arundel County Fire reported the 17-year-old was take to Shock Trauma with critical and possibly life-threatening injuries.

The 59-year-old woman in the second car was trapped in her car after the crash.

She was extricated and transported to Shock Trauma with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

