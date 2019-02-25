WJZ WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — An MTA Maryland tweet reports a person has been struck and killed Monday night while walking on train tracks near Laurel, Md. However, Prince George’s County Fire said the victim was struck but is conscious and still breathing.

The pedestrian struck is a teenage male, PGCF said.

Train 858 has been canceled as a result, MTA said, and Train 860 will be severely delayed.

