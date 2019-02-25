



An MTA Maryland tweet reports a person has been struck and killed Monday night while walking on train tracks near Laurel, Md. However, Prince George’s County Fire said the victim was struck but is conscious and still breathing.

The pedestrian struck is a teenage male, PGCF said.

Pedestrian struck by train in 8400 block of Holly Street in Laurel. Teen-aged male critical LT injuries transported by medics to a Trauma Center. Additional information should be provided by law enforcement. #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) February 26, 2019

Train 858 has been canceled as a result, MTA said, and Train 860 will be severely delayed.

