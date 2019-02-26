



Sheriff’s deputies in Harford County are offering a $10,000 reward for information after a delivery driver is shot and killed in what’s believed to be an attempted robbery.

Food Delivery Driver Killed In Edgewood

The victim, Timothy Youngquist was shot February 10 around 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Monticello Court in Edgewood.

Three men were seen running from the scene.

