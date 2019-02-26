



A 61-year-old Baltimore County woman went missing after she argued with someone.

Baltimore County Police said Pauline Aliu from the 9900 block of Linden Hill Road may be in an emotional crisis.

She was last seen on Feb. 21 (Friday) at 6:30 p.m.

She’s 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds.

Aliu did not take a car, nor a phone.

If you know where Aliu is call, 410-307-2020.

CRITICAL MISSING: Pauline Aliu (61) from 9900 blk Linden Hill Rd, Owings Mills. Last seen 2/21/19 6:30 pm. Left after argument, may be in emotional crisis. 5'2/150lbs. Unk clothing, no car, no phone. Call #BCoPD w/info 410-307-2020 or dial 911. ^jzp pic.twitter.com/9H8v51V9Yx — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 26, 2019

