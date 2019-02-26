Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A 61-year-old Baltimore County woman went missing after she argued with someone.
Baltimore County Police said Pauline Aliu from the 9900 block of Linden Hill Road may be in an emotional crisis.
She was last seen on Feb. 21 (Friday) at 6:30 p.m.
She’s 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds.
Aliu did not take a car, nor a phone.
If you know where Aliu is call, 410-307-2020.
