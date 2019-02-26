WJZ WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect
BETHESDA, Md. (WUSA) — A tarp containing human remains was found Monday evening at a bus stop in Bethesda.

Police said that the body was found in a grassy area of a bus stop in the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Rd. around 5:30 p.m. by a person who was passing by.

The passerby then looked inside the bag and found the remains.

The cause of death is unknown. The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office according to police.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

