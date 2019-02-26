



Charges have been dropped against one of the men accused of murdering a Baltimore lacrosse star.

Ray Glasgow III was a two-sport athlete at Baltimore City College High School when he was shot and killed in what police say was a mistaken identity.

“It’s just wrong because my cousin didn’t do anything,”

Prosecutors have now dropped charges against one of the men accused of killing Glasgow, and they are declining to comment.

It was last May when the 17-year-old was sitting in a parked car in southeast Baltimore along Eden Street.

Police said a gunman pulled up and opened fire, killing Glasgow and injuring his friend.

“People in this city love taking lives for no reason,”

Eric Jackson was one of the three men charged in connection with the murder.

While jury selection was set to begin Monday, prosecutors dropped the case after a judge refused to postpone the trial.

WJZ reached out to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney who said, “This is still an open and pending matter. We cannot provide any additional comments at this time.”

While questions remain unanswered, family and friends of Glasgow are still searching for closure.

“Ray was a good person, he didn’t deserve it,”

Jackson’s attorney said he doesn’t know the current status of his client.

