



Check your freezers.

Bellisio Foods is recalling more than 173,000 pounds of Boston Market brand frozen pork dinners that may be contaminated with pieces of glass or plastic.

The Boston Market Home Style Meals Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patties With BBQ Sauce & Mashed Potatoes are labeled with Establishment No. 18297 and the following best buy dates:

12/07/2019 lot code 8341

01/04/2020 lot code 9004

01/24/2020 lot code 9024

02/15/2020 lot code 9046

So far, no injuries or adverse reactions have been reported.

