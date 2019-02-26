



A Howard County man was arrested on felony drug distribution and firearm charges following a traffic stop on Feb. 21.

Alex Vazquez, 21, of Ellicott City, was charged with multiple counts of felony drug possession with the intent to distribute, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and related charges.

During a traffic stop, police found suspected THC oil, also known as “dab,” in quantities of distribution, and cash.

Vazques was arrested at the scene.

Detectives served a search warrant at his house and found approximately 10 lbs. of suspected marijuana, 75 grams of suspected THC wax, over 100 vaping cartridges filled with suspected THC, a loaded shotgun, an assault rifle and thousands of dollars in cash.

The investigation led detectives and members of the Carroll County Drug Task Force to a second address in Westminster where a search warrant revealed an additional 57 lbs. of suspected marijuana, suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, another loaded assault rifle, two additional shotguns, a large amount of ammunition and other evidence indicative of large-scale drug distribution.

Charges in this case are pending.

Vazquez is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

