



The Maryland Food Bank had a special guest with a big donation Tuesday.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made a visit and joined forces with Campbell’s Chunky Soup to help fight hunger.

“This is an absolute no brainer,” Tucker said. “The work the food bank does for our community is really big and really important. It’s just an honor to be here.”

Tucker and Campbell’s donated $17,000 and 500 cans of soup to the Maryland Food Bank.

“We have a long-time partnership with the Maryland Food Bank, one that we’re really proud of,” Heather Darney, Ravens Director of Community Relations, said. “We’re excited to bring a partner of ours, Campbell’s into our relationship with the Maryland Foodbank.”

As part of the season-long initiative to fight hunger, Campbell’s donated 500 cans of soup for each of the 35 field goals Tucker made during the regular season.

“This brings a new partner to the table,” Carmen Del Guercio, Maryland Foodbank President and CEO, said. “Our ability to reach more people means we have to get more food and Campbell’s provides us access to a source of food that’s nutritious. It’s quick, easy and tastes good.”

The Maryland Food Bank distributes over 37 million meals annually.

Maryland has 665,420 people who do not know where their next meal is coming from. That is one in nine people.

Every dollar donated to the Maryland Food Bank equals three meals.

