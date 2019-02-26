WJZ WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect
Filed Under:Baltimore, Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth, Lady Gaga, Local TV, social media policy, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Before she was famous, Lady Gaga attended the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth, according to a social media post by the school.

The school posted that information in 2010, also stating the founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg and the co-founded of Google Sergey Brin also attended the program.

Stefani Germanotta as she was known back then went to the program that offered classes in math, robots and monsters, according to a CNN post. 

Lady Gaga won an Oscar Sunday for Best Song. It was for the song “Shallow” from the movie “A Star is Born,” in which she co-starred with Bradley Cooper.

Their stunning performance of the song was a jaw-dropping moment from the awards show.

